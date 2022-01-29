Namma Metro: Tunnel Boring Machine Varada starts work on parallel line

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Namma Metro’s Tunnel Boring Machine - Varada - restarted its operation on January 27. The machine, which had completed boring from Vellara Shaft (RMS Shaft) to Langford Town Station on November 11, 2021, began tunnelling along the same direction to create a parallel line.

On reaching Langford Station after eight months of tunnelling, it was dismantled and transported by road to Vellara again to be relaunched for another line. According to an official release, Varada will drill 594 metre along this line before it completes its process. A total of nine TBMs are drilling to create an underground corridor for Metro’s line from Nagawara to Kalena Agrahara (Gottigere).