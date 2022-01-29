STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Bengaluru

Namma Metro: Tunnel Boring Machine Varada starts work on parallel line

On reaching Langford Station after eight months of tunnelling, it was dismantled and transported by road to Vellara again to be relaunched for another line.

Published: 29th January 2022 07:21 AM  |   Last Updated: 29th January 2022 07:21 AM   |  A+A-

Namma metro, bengaluru

Image for representational purpose only. ( File | EPS)

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Namma Metro’s Tunnel Boring Machine - Varada - restarted its operation on January 27. The machine, which had completed boring from Vellara Shaft (RMS Shaft) to Langford Town Station on November 11, 2021, began tunnelling along the same direction to create a parallel line.  

On reaching Langford Station after eight months of tunnelling, it was dismantled and transported by road to Vellara again to be relaunched for another line.  According to an official release, Varada will drill 594 metre along this line before it completes its process. A total of nine TBMs are drilling to create an underground corridor for Metro’s line from Nagawara to Kalena Agrahara (Gottigere). 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Namma Metro Bangalore Metro
India Matters
Dr Soundarya at her wedding (Photo | Special arrangement)
Ex-Karnataka CM Yediyurappa's granddaughter, a doctor, found hanging at her home in Bengaluru
Actor Dileep arriving at the crime branch office in Kalamassery for the interrogation. (Photo | A Sanesh, EPS)
Why are you apprehensive about handing over phones to investigating officers, HC asks Dileep
Punjab Congress chief Navjot Singh Sidhu and CM Charanjit Singh Channi (File Photo| Parveen Negi, EPS)
INTERVIEW | ED raids, allegations against Channi are nothing but political vendetta: Sidhu
For representational purposes (Express Illustrations/Amit Bandre)
Tata's Maharaja moment as Air India returns to its fold at last

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp