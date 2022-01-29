PES varsity celebrates R-Day

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: PES University celebrated Republic Day on January 26, with Chancellor Dr M R Doreswamy unfurling the Tricolour at the HN campus of the varsity, in the presence of staff members and students.

Dr Doreswamy spoke about the importance of the rights and liberties mentioned in the Constitution. “We should always express pride in one Nation, one National Flag, and one National Anthem,” he said, urging the youth to imbibe moral values and discipline to change society and lead the country towards development.