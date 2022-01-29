SC ruling on land acquisition saves BDA Rs 3,000 crore

S Lalitha By

Express News Service

BENGALURU: The recent Supreme Court ruling that exempted land acquired for the Peripheral Ring Road (PRR) project of Bangalore Development Authority (BDA) from being compensated under the Land Acquisition Act, 2013, has come as a shot in the arm for the cash-strapped organisation. It is likely to save around Rs 3,000 crore to be paid for acquiring land, thereby slashing the overall project cost too.

The Rs 21,091-crore project, proposed 17 years ago to decongest the city, required a whopping Rs 15,475 crore only for land acquisition under the 2013 Act. The 73-km project, with eight lanes and four service lanes, will come up on 1,810 acres of land in the taluks of Bengaluru North, Bengaluru East and Anekal. It will encircle the city, commencing from Tumakuru Road at NICE Road junction on NH-48, and end on Hosur Road, at NICE Road starting point on NH-44.

A bench of Justices S Abdul Nazeer and Sanjiv Khanna on January 20 overruled a HC judgment in this connection, while hearing the case, Bangalore Development Authority vs The State of Karnataka & Others. BDA had in its application said the HC direction had upset the budget calculation of the project.

The court said, “The HC had erred in holding that in view of the repeal of the Land Acquisition Act by coming into force of the 2013 Act, the corresponding provisions of 2013 Act would regulate acquisition proceedings under the BDA Act, and this would include determination of compensation in accordance with the 2013 Act.”

A top BDA official told TNIE that notification for the lands to be acquired for the project were done by 2007 itself. “The Act came into existence only in 2013. The SC verdict is a big relief for us as it will bring down the project cost, and the Authority will save nearly Rs 3,000 crore. If compensation is paid under this, as demanded by those whose lands were acquired, we would have to pay over Rs 15,000 crore just for land acquisition,” he said.

The BDA plans to implement the project on private-public partnership basis. “This proposal needs to be approved by the cabinet before we can go ahead with implementation of the project,” he said.