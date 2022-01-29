Whisk it in

Krishnamurthy A R By

BENGALURU: Want to “graduate” to whisky but are not sure where and how to start? Or you are a whisky aficionado and want to stray from the straight and narrow?

Then you can experiment with whisky cocktails.

One the one hand, they can be a great way for newcomers to find their way into the whisky world, on the other, the wide variety of whiskies from a wide variety of origins, lends itself to making flavourful and robust cocktails. A well-balanced drink can showcase the spirit’s versatility and complexity, especially for those who may find the flavour of straight whisky too powerful.

One can find good whisky in many parts of the world, and even Indian whiskies are really coming into their own.

From the classic Scotch and Bourbon, to Irish and peated whiskies, you can concoct exquisite cocktails depending on your preference.

Here are some of my favourite whisky recipes which are also very popular. You can easily try these at home.

Whiskey Cocktail (Old Fashioned)

As early as 1806, there are references to the “Bittered Sling”, a morning tippler comprising spirit, sugar, bitters, and water, a combination that would span centuries and be among the first to bear the name “cocktail”.

Invented in the 1830s by New Orleans resident Antoine Amédée Peychaud (of Peychaud’s Bitters fame), it was initially named for its use of Sazerac French brandy, but this ingredient was often replaced by whiskey in the 1870s, eventually becoming one of the world’s most popular cocktails.

Manhattan

Ingredients

50ml bourbon or rye whiskey

25ml rosso vermouth

5ml syrup from a jar of maraschino cherries

2 dashes Angostura bitters

Ice

For the garnish

Maraschino cherry

Method

Stir the ingredients with ice in a mixing glass, then strain into a cocktail glass. Garnish and serve.

Whiskey sour

Ingredients:

Bourbon whisky 60ml

1 egg white

Fresh lemon juice 30ml

Method