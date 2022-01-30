STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
9-month-old, teen among Karnataka’s 70 Covid fatalities in a day

On a day the government announced relaxations in Covid-19 norms, the state recorded 33,337 fresh cases, 2,139 cases more than Friday.

Published: 30th January 2022 07:10 AM  |   Last Updated: 30th January 2022 07:10 AM   |  A+A-

Dead body, Death

Image used for representational purpose only.

By Chetana Belagere
Express News Service

BENGALURU: On a day the government announced relaxations in Covid-19 norms, the state recorded 33,337 fresh cases, 2,139 cases more than Friday. The state also recorded 70 deaths, the highest single-day spike during the third wave. On Friday, the state had recorded 50 deaths.

The Health Department’s daily bulletin recorded the death of a nine-month-old baby from Vijayapura and a 19-year-old from Dakshina Kannada who also had a rare genetic disorder and was admitted to hospital for treatment. Health Department officials in Vijayapura also clarified that the baby was admitted to the hospital as it had swallowed some foreign object and had developed breathing issues. During surgery, the child was found to be positive for covid 19 and hence, the death was considered as a Covid death.

Of the 70 deaths, Bengaluru Urban reported the highest of 13, while Udupi and Dakshina Kannada districts together reported 10 deaths. 61 of the deceased were aged above 50 years and a majority of them were SARI and ILI patients who had symptoms of breathlessness, fever and cough. The daily test positivity rate in the state was 19.37% as against 20.91% on Friday. While the growth rate of Covid cases from last week to Saturday has reduced from 15.42% to 6.42%.

