Govt aims to vaccinate all eligible teens in Bengaluru within a week

BENGALURU: With schools set to open again, the Health Department and health staff of Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) have set a new target to vaccinate all eligible teenagers between the age group of 15 and 17 in the coming days. So far, 61 per cent of eligible teens have been vaccinated in areas coming under BBMP limits.

Dr K V Trilok Chandra, BBMP, Special Commissioner (Health), told The New Sunday Express that all eligible teenagers will be vaccinated within a week. Regretting that despite a target being set earlier, the pace of vaccination of teenagers was slow over the last few days as classes were held online, he said, “We have now set a deadline of one week. But we are confident that with schools reopening, we can complete the process in three to four days. We will take up the drive aggressively. Camps will be set up in schools and colleges.”

He added that parents are keen on getting their children vaccinated and noted that so far, officials have not come across any case of parents being hesitant to get their wards jabbed. Meanwhile, officials from the Health Department said that the pace of jabbing teens in other parts of the state too had slowed down. “This is because many are not coming forward to take the shot. But now, with the government deciding to reopen all schools and with the start of examination season, we are confident of utilising the time in schools to vaccinate them,” an official said.