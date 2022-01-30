STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Bengaluru

Govt aims to vaccinate all eligible teens in Bengaluru within a week

Dr K V Trilok Chandra, BBMP, Special Commissioner (Health), told The New Sunday Express that all eligible teenagers will be vaccinated within a week.

Published: 30th January 2022 07:11 AM  |   Last Updated: 30th January 2022 07:11 AM   |  A+A-

A student gets vaccinated at a camp at the M S Ramaiah Hospital in Bengaluru on Thursday. The camp was launched along with the BBMP to vaccinate 15 to 17-years-olds

By Bosky Khanna
Express News Service

BENGALURU: With schools set to open again, the Health Department and health staff of Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) have set a new target to vaccinate all eligible teenagers between the age group of 15 and 17 in the coming days. So far, 61 per cent of eligible teens have been vaccinated in areas coming under BBMP limits.

Dr K V Trilok Chandra, BBMP, Special Commissioner (Health), told The New Sunday Express that all eligible teenagers will be vaccinated within a week. Regretting that despite a target being set earlier, the pace of vaccination of teenagers was slow over the last few days as classes were held online, he said, “We have now set a deadline of one week. But we are confident that with schools reopening, we can complete the process in three to four days. We will take up the drive aggressively. Camps will be set up in schools and colleges.”

He added that parents are keen on getting their children vaccinated and noted that so far, officials have not come across any case of parents being hesitant to get their wards jabbed. Meanwhile, officials from the Health Department said that the pace of jabbing teens in other parts of the state too had slowed down. “This is because many are not coming forward to take the shot. But now, with the government deciding to reopen all schools and with the start of examination season, we are confident of utilising the time in schools to vaccinate them,” an official said.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
BBMP Bengaluru COVID 19 COVID vaccine
India Matters
Dr Soundarya at her wedding (Photo | Special arrangement)
Ex-Karnataka CM Yediyurappa's granddaughter, a doctor, found hanging at her home in Bengaluru
Actor Dileep arriving at the crime branch office in Kalamassery for the interrogation. (Photo | A Sanesh, EPS)
Why are you apprehensive about handing over phones to investigating officers, HC asks Dileep
Punjab Congress chief Navjot Singh Sidhu and CM Charanjit Singh Channi (File Photo| Parveen Negi, EPS)
INTERVIEW | ED raids, allegations against Channi are nothing but political vendetta: Sidhu
For representational purposes (Express Illustrations/Amit Bandre)
Tata's Maharaja moment as Air India returns to its fold at last

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp