Mobility curbs helped delay Omicron spread in Bengaluru: Study

Chetana Belagere By

Express News Service

BENGALURU: A study by researchers from Bengaluru, in collaboration with the University of Virginia, found that patterns of weeknight and weekend curfew followed by relaxations during the weekday, suggested that the Omicron variant eventually spreads and will affect nearly as much of the population as it would have without these restrictions.

The study, titled ‘Impact of weeknight and weekend curfews using mobility data: A case study of Bengaluru Urban’ was undertaken to establish if the recent weekend and weeknight curfews helped in slowing down the spread of Covid-19 during the Omicron-dominated third wave. It also aimed at finding whether further restrictions reduce hospitalisations and help ease the burden on Bengaluru’s health care infrastructure. The goal of the modelling study, the authors say, was to quantify the public health benefit of intermittent curfews.

According to the authors of this yet-to-be peer-reviewed paper, published in MedRxiV, “Simulation models based on mobility data, rate of infection and demand for ICU beds over the last month suggest that the restrictions seem, at best, to slow and delay the spread.” The authors took note that cases in Karnataka started to peak towards the end of December 2021 and the state imposed restrictions from January 7.

Based on Google’s Community Mobility Report 2022, they assumed a 20% reduction in mobility for the models, as well as drew estimates for the assumption of 5%, 10%, and 15% reduction in mobility as well. On running the models, they found that the reduction in the number of cases due to mobility restrictions were substantial at the end of January, under the 30% and 60% susceptibility assumptions.

Hospitalisations and availability of beds

To look at whether hospital resources will be stretched, the researchers considered peak cases for various scenarios. They took the bed availability on January 19, which was, 7,917 hospital beds and 450 ICU beds with ventilators as per BBMP. If susceptibility is at 30%, and the rate of hospitalisation is 2%, as seen in the UK, the required number of hospital beds, when the case load peaks, is 7,328 without mobility restrictions.

Less healthcare needs during peak

The projections found that if Karnataka’s case trajectory follows the trend of the South African Omicron wave, and hospitalisation is similar to that observed in well-vaccinated countries (2% of confirmed cases), then the healthcare requirement is likely within the capacity of Bengaluru Urban when the caseload peaks, with or without mobility restrictions. “On the other hand, if Karnataka’s case trajectory follows both the South African Omicron wave trend and the hospitalisation requirement observed there (6.9%), then the health care capacity may be exceeded at peak, with or without mobility restrictions,” said the authors.