Noted journalist Somnath Sapru dies in Bengaluru

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Reputed journalist and author Somnath Sapru (82) passed away at his residence at Bose Garden in Bengaluru on Friday, due to age. A Kashmiri Pandit, he pursued a career in journalism and specialised in Defence and Aviation. Sapru distinguished himself as the Editor of ‘The Pioneer’ as well as ‘The Indian Express’.

A leading historian on military aviation, his books on the subject are valuable reference material. They include ‘Skyhawks’, ‘Armed Pegasus’ and ‘Combat Lore: Indian Air Force: 1930-1945’.

Though he lived outside Kashmir most of his life, home was very close to his heart. Senior journalist RK Mattoo, who is the Chairman of the Kashmiri Hindu Cultural Trust in Bengaluru, said, “Sapru felt deeply hurt and concerned about the ethnic cleansing of his community.” Books he authored on Kashmir include ‘The Lost Shangri-La: Glimpses of Ancient Kashmir’.

A lifetime member of the Press Club of Bengaluru, Sapru did not visit the club for the last two years due to the pandemic and his advancing age, Mattoo added. He was a bachelor and is survived by his foster son.