7-yr-old receives mention in the India Book of Records for being the youngest one to create 100 paintings in 3 years

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: As a seven-year-ol d artist, we assume that Farhan Mohamed needs his parents’ help to explain his art work, but Fiza Taj, his mother, assures us that Mohamed will be more than happy to do it himself. The young artist from the city has received a mention in the India Book of Records 2021 which is recognised by the Government of India, for being the youngest one to create 100 paintings in three years.

The art works were exhibited at the Bangalore International Centre, Domlur. “100 is just a number for the record, but Farhan has painted more than that. He puts up many of his paintings for sale and the proceeds go towards charity,” say Taj, who was told by the team of the India Book of Records 2021 that Mohamed needs to have 100 paintings in hand for the record.

Mohamed went for it and most of the paintings were drawn during the pandemic. Out of the 100 paintings, 67 have already been sold. “We collected around Rs 28,000 from the sale of the paintings. Out of which, a certain amount went t owa rds charity and a token amount has been kept for Farhan,” says Taj , who is a physiotherapist.

Mohamed, who showed inclination towards art when he was merely three months old, was introduced to Tempera paints when he was six months old. “He began dabbling with myriad hues and by the time he was three-anda- half, he had already completed his first art work titled ‘Sunset In Africa’, inspired by a trip to Africa,” says Taj. Mohamed, who is in Class 2 at Neev Academy, Yemalur, is quite inspired by the works of Van Gogh and Monet.

“Painting relaxes me and makes me happy. Whenever I have a hard day or feel unwell, sad or angry, I just paint. It helps calm me down. As soon as I see a range of colours, my day becomes bright and colourful and I feel better,” says Mohamed, who wants to visit the Van Gogh Museum in Amsterdam and wishes to recreate the famed artist’s series, Sunflower. Mohamed loves drawing landscapes. “Last year I visited Kashmir with my grandparents. When I returned, I used to pick a picture that I clicked and would paint it,” says the prodigy.