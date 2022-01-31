STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
City team enters Wharton Investment Competition semi-finals

The competition is organised by the Wharton Global Youth Programme under the Wharton School of the University of Pennsylvania.

Published: 31st January 2022

By Donna Eva
Express News Service

BENGALURU: Five Bengaluru students have entered the semi-finals of the Wharton Global High School Investment Competition. The team, ‘Team Comrades’ was one of the 50 teams to reach the semi-finals, out of 1,300 teams comprising 7,000 students across 64 countries. The six-member team consists of five students from National Public School, HSR Layout - Anushka Dalal, Aryan Dixit, Arundhati Satyam, Atharv Kaushik, Shaina Dulles and Yuv Verdia from Delhi Public School, Hyderabad.

“We’re really happy to have made it this far, and it’s been an incredible learning experience for us. We’ve gained a lot of practical knowledge that we wouldn’t have otherwise got, and we’re hoping to make a presentation that clearly illustrates all the points we want to put across creatively,” Dalal told TNIE.

The competition is organised by the Wharton Global Youth Programme under the Wharton School of the University of Pennsylvania. A 12-week-long simulation, the competition tasks students with creating a long-term investment strategy for a client, giving them $100,000 in virtual money to build the client’s portfolio. The winners get an opportunity to manage the wealth of a potential client.

“Students showcased their strong financial knowledge and teamwork, and many worked hard to understand their potential client as a first step toward developing comprehensive, creative and sound investment strategies,” said Eli Lesser, executive director of the Wharton Global Youth Program. Finalists will be announced in March and the Global Finale will take place on April 23, 2022.

