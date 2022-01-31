STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Bengaluru

Food stories: Brands in the city have come up with ‘staycation kits’ to try at indoors

Staying at home can be boring and tiresome.

Published: 31st January 2022 05:56 AM  |   Last Updated: 31st January 2022 05:56 AM   |  A+A-

Food, staycation kits

Image used for representational purpose only.

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Staying at home can be boring and tiresome. Understanding this, brands in the city have come up with ‘staycation kits’ so you can have some Gram-worthy food to try when you’re indoors.

Fondue-about you

Foodhall has a chocolate fondue kit you can purchase. It has both milk and dark chocolate, fresh strawberries, vanilla sponge cake, brownie bites, marshmallows and more to dip in. You can also enjoy the Cheese Box which is a cheese fondue that has additional items like sourdough, apple, baby potatoes, carrots and more. If that’s not all, there’s also a staycation box with Mexican dips, crackers, cruffin, strawberry tart, stuffed olives, babka and so on. It’s available from B2,500 onwards.

Television calling 

Araku in Indiranagar has introduced a TV dinner where you can order a fun set meal created by chef Rahul Sharma. It was a concept started in the US around the 1950s which the brand has recreated as a five-course menu and drinks. It includes items like Miso Chilli Popcorn, Udon Noodles with fermented Chilli Sauce and Seasame, and so on. Available on AirMenu, it’s priced at B1,500. 

Simple flavours 

If you’re not in the mood for anything else listed above and just want comfort home food, many home chefs in the city have come together to deliver these meals. Head to covidmeals.in, select the city and area you’re in and you’ll get in touch with the home cooks and the food that you’re looking for. 

Gourmet flavours

ITC Windsor has a set of menus you can order from. Jugalbandi and Dakshin Thali combine the best of both worlds with options like Dum Pukht Jolly Naboobs and Royal Afghan. The array of dishes includes Murgh Chandi Tikka, Shahi Nehari, and more. The Dakshin Thali menu will have coastal and regional specialities of South India. There’s also Gourmet Couch for those who want signature dishes from the restaurants at the hotel. And if you’re already planning the Weekend Binge, you can opt for the menu of the same name and enjoy their signature menu and tastes. To place orders, call : 080 6140 1227

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Brands Staycation kits Food Indoor
India Matters
PM Narendra Modi (File photo| AP)
Corruption like termite, hollows country: Prime Minister Narendra Modi
President Ram Nath Kovind addresses at the start of Union Budget session. (Photo| ANI)
Made in India vaccines playing important role in making COVID-free world: President Ram Nath Kovind
For representational purposes (Express Illustrations)
Shahdara gang-rape: 'Younger sister of victim also molested by accused', say Delhi police
A budget that focuses on execution. Possible? (File Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
Even with economic recovery playing hopscotch, Budget might not have fireworks

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp