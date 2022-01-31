Food stories: Brands in the city have come up with ‘staycation kits’ to try at indoors

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Staying at home can be boring and tiresome. Understanding this, brands in the city have come up with ‘staycation kits’ so you can have some Gram-worthy food to try when you’re indoors.

Fondue-about you

Foodhall has a chocolate fondue kit you can purchase. It has both milk and dark chocolate, fresh strawberries, vanilla sponge cake, brownie bites, marshmallows and more to dip in. You can also enjoy the Cheese Box which is a cheese fondue that has additional items like sourdough, apple, baby potatoes, carrots and more. If that’s not all, there’s also a staycation box with Mexican dips, crackers, cruffin, strawberry tart, stuffed olives, babka and so on. It’s available from B2,500 onwards.

Television calling

Araku in Indiranagar has introduced a TV dinner where you can order a fun set meal created by chef Rahul Sharma. It was a concept started in the US around the 1950s which the brand has recreated as a five-course menu and drinks. It includes items like Miso Chilli Popcorn, Udon Noodles with fermented Chilli Sauce and Seasame, and so on. Available on AirMenu, it’s priced at B1,500.

Simple flavours

If you’re not in the mood for anything else listed above and just want comfort home food, many home chefs in the city have come together to deliver these meals. Head to covidmeals.in, select the city and area you’re in and you’ll get in touch with the home cooks and the food that you’re looking for.

Gourmet flavours

ITC Windsor has a set of menus you can order from. Jugalbandi and Dakshin Thali combine the best of both worlds with options like Dum Pukht Jolly Naboobs and Royal Afghan. The array of dishes includes Murgh Chandi Tikka, Shahi Nehari, and more. The Dakshin Thali menu will have coastal and regional specialities of South India. There’s also Gourmet Couch for those who want signature dishes from the restaurants at the hotel. And if you’re already planning the Weekend Binge, you can opt for the menu of the same name and enjoy their signature menu and tastes. To place orders, call : 080 6140 1227