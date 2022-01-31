Fifth edition of Japanese Film Festival 2022 starts digitally from February 14

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Even if a visit to the movie theatre is not advised at the moment, movie buffs have a treat coming their way. The fifth edition of the Japanese Film Festival 2022 is starting digitally from February 14 and continues till February 27. The festival will have 20 globally popular Japanese films of different genres and styles.

Movies have always played a major role in representing a country and culture. Japan, a culturally diverse country, has a huge movie culture. Though Japan is popularly known for its anime movies, there is a whole list of movies which remain to be explored. The festival will have movies from different genres like feature dramas, romance, thrillers, classic comedies and documentaries.

The two-week film festival has the theme ‘Online trip to Japan’ and revolves around the theme journey. Around 20 movies have been curated representing the theme. Some of the movies that are scheduled are It’s a Summer Film, Mio’s Cookbook, Masked Ward, Under the Open Sky, Awake, Aristocrats, Time of Eve, Ito, Patema Inverted, Sumodo — The Successors of Samurai, The God of Ramen, and Rashomon, to name a few. The films selected will carry English subtitles for the viewer’s convenience. The festival also celebrates the 70th anniversary of the diplomatic relations between Japan and India. Koji Sato, director general, Japan Foundation, says, “The popularity of Japanese content has been distinctly growing in the Indian landscape which has been further fueled by an increase in online content consumption in the current scenario.”

The festival was originally scheduled to have a physical show but due to the increasing number of cases, the event has been turned digital. “It was a difficult decision to make but we have kept fans’ safety in mind. The virtual platform will help us reach a wider audience base. We are confident that the festival will be successful and bigger with the online platform and our dear audience will be able to experience the same magic and energy like never before,” says Sato.

(For movie line-up, festival schedule and dates, log onto the Japan Foundation website)

