STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Bengaluru

‘People must respond to current crisis, we need inclusive nationalism’

He said that people can disagree with both the characterisation, as well as the way forward.

Published: 31st January 2022 06:27 AM  |   Last Updated: 31st January 2022 06:27 AM   |  A+A-

Arvind Narrain

Arvind Narrain. (file photo)

By Bala Chauhan
Express News Service

BENGALURU: Post Independent India has seen “two periods of Emergency; One was declared in 1975 (by the then prime minister Indira Gandhi) and the other is the undeclared emergency now, wherein we are seeing the rise of a prerogative state and the unrestrained use of power to arrest dissenters by the Centre without any check by judiciary and media”, said lawyer, visiting faculty, Azim Premji University, and author Arvind Narrain. He was speaking during a recent virtual discussion on his just-published book ‘India’s Undeclared Emergency -- Constitutionalism and the Politics of Resistance’.

Calling the two ‘emergencies’ the “lowest moments of democratic decline in India”, Narrain said there are two striking similarities between the two. “The untrammelled use of preventive detention laws by the authoritarian state, and the pervasive sense of fear in people then and now. Preventive detention laws such as Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act (UAPA) and National Investigation Agency are being used as tools to instill fear in civil society,” he added.“The book is an attempt to make sense of the contemporary crisis by characterising it as an undeclared emergency, and also think of ways of responding to the crisis,” Narrain told TNIE.

He said that people can disagree with both the characterisation, as well as the way forward. “But the idea is really that today we are facing a fundamental threat, and if all those who have faith in constitutional values and all those who value diversity of the human kind, come together, understand the nature of the threat and work to defend our own Fundamental Rights,” he added. “People do have a sense of being Indian. We need to cultivate a sense of inclusive nationalism, drawing from the legacy of Tagore. The National Anthem is a paean to the land and its diversity,” said Narrain. 

Quoting political philosopher Hannah Arendt, he said, “Totalitarianism imposes a sense of isolation in people because they start feeling that nothing they do would make any difference. The crude genius of the Nazis was to have corrupted the sense of human solidarity and make people believe that protest is meaningless,” he said. “Hope lies with people. There are diverse ways to keep up resistance. We need to build momentum. That is the way forward.” 

Noted historian Ramchandra Guha congratulated Narrain on his book and said there is a “political, ideological and material intent to these laws to crush dissent”. He spoke about the personality cult behind the 1975-77 Emergency and now, and drew parallels between Gandhi and Modi. “The depressing departure from then to now is the creeping majoritarianism,” he added. Guha spoke about the transformation of the BJP from the Vajpayee days to now, and called former chief minister BS Yediyurappa the “last representative” of Vajpayee, while making a reference to the former’s measured response to the anti CAA/NRC protests in December 2019 in the city. ‘Undeclared Emergency’ is published by Westland, and the event was organised by the Environment Support Group.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Arvind Narrain Pandemic ‘India’s Undeclared Emergency -- Constitutionalism and the Politics of Resistance’
India Matters
PM Narendra Modi (File photo| AP)
Corruption like termite, hollows country: Prime Minister Narendra Modi
President Ram Nath Kovind addresses at the start of Union Budget session. (Photo| ANI)
Made in India vaccines playing important role in making COVID-free world: President Ram Nath Kovind
For representational purposes (Express Illustrations)
Shahdara gang-rape: 'Younger sister of victim also molested by accused', say Delhi police
A budget that focuses on execution. Possible? (File Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
Even with economic recovery playing hopscotch, Budget might not have fireworks

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp