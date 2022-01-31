Aneesh Vidyashankar's remastered version of 'Oo Antava' song goes viral

Sanath Prasad By

Express News Service

BENGALURU: Allu Arjun as Pushparaj in the film Pushpa, The Rise: Part One was a showstopper. However, the movie featuring Samantha Ruth Prabhu in her unique avatar in the Oo Antava song, has garnered a huge fan base. Catching the trend is

Bengaluru-based violinist or rather the walking violinist

Aneesh Vidyashankar whose remastered version of the song has got music fans grooving to the beats. In less than 48 hours, Vidyashankar managed to shoot and remaster the song using his violin and also some super bikes. “On January 10, I had a concert at Vijayapura where I got multiple requests to perform the song from Pushpa. The same night I decided to give this a new twist with my violin and recorded the song. The following day we shot the video using six different phones. It was an impromptu attempt where we also managed to squeeze in some super bikes in the video,” says Vidyashankar who loves automobiles.

Vidyashankar believes that playing the violin in movement produces micro tones and counterbalances his elbow and hand movements. “The electronic pickup from my violin gives an amplified sound output. I usually play the Indian classical genre with a blend of western touch. My idea is to break away from the conventional method of how a violin is played and produces music,” says Vidyashankar, who is also gearing up for yet another instrumental music fusion with the song Srivalli, from the same blockbuster movie.

ALSO READ: Experimenting led to creating chartbuster 'Oo Anatava.. Oo Oo Antava...'

His love for automobiles has also helped him collaborate with one of the leading luxury automobile brands to produce music videos. “I want to introduce a concept in music videos that are based on automobiles where I blend my musical fusion with the luxury template of the brand,” says Vidyashankar, who adds that with the fast-moving world comes innovative ideas. “The world is just getting quicker and quicker and I think we should keep evolving in the way we are taking our professional and personal lives forward,” says the 30-year-old.

Besides adding a contemporary touch to his music, Vidyashankar also applies a style quotient to his classic themed outfits he wears. “Since I am an architect, I work on my outfit very closely and ensure there is a balance of traditional and western feature. I prefer sporting a pure silk kurta moulded into a jacket-like design for my music videos,” says Vidyashankar, )who is also working on his two new music

videos – Celebration of Life and Fly High.