Russell Market smart plaza may come up by this April 

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: The Bengaluru Smart City team, with the help of BBMP, is working on a smart plaza project at Russell Market. The one-floor plaza project, estimated to cost around Rs 7 crore, is expected to be completed by April. However, the modalities of the plaza are yet to be finalised.

“We have proposed a granite slab flooring which will have a basement and a floor. But nothing is finalised. We have also planned for a basement and an on-floor parking. The plaza will have a seating area and a canteen. No space for vendors would be permitted,” said a Smart City engineer. “There was still no clarity, but meetings will be held with Smart City team. The public toilet space is being utilised for the plaza,” an official said.