After spree of accidents, Bangalore University campus roads get barricades

Students and faculty have been appealing to BBMP to install speedbreakers again.

Published: 01st July 2022 02:45 AM  |   Last Updated: 01st July 2022 03:01 PM   |  A+A-

A barricade put up at a Jnanabharati campus road. (Photo | Vinod Kumar T)

By Donna Eva
Express News Service

BENGALURU: Barricades have been put up on Bangalore University’s campus roads following a report by TNIE highlighting the issue of missing speedbumps. TNIE had reported about missing speedbumps after the roads were tarred for Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s visit to the city two weeks ago. This had caused accidents almost daily in the university’s Jnanabharati campus roads, students had alleged.

Following TNIE’s report, however, local police have put up barricades to prevent accidents. Despite this, however, two more accidents occurred on Thursday. At least two people were injured, including a faculty member of the university, when their two-wheeler was hit by a car.  

Students and faculty have been appealing to BBMP to install speedbreakers again. A letter was sent to the civic body by the university’s administration earlier this week, appealing them to reinstall the speedbumps. However, apart from barricades, no other measures have been taken.

