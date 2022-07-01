Bengaluru's KSR, Cantt stations get digital smart lockers

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: The Bengaluru Railway Divison has launched Digital Smart Cloak Rooms (Digilockers) at KSR Bengaluru City and Bengaluru Cantonment railway stations as part of efforts being undertaken by Railways to generate non-fare revenue.

Additional Divisional Railway Manager, Kusuma Hariprasad said, “Passengers will be able to operate the lockers themselves using the KLOAK app and all operations, including payments, will be done online. During the initial phase, an operator will be stationed near the lockers to help passengers without smartphones.”

The charges for availing the digital locker will be Rs 100 up to 12 hours and Rs 150 for a full day. The corresponding charges is Rs 30 and Rs 50 in the regular cloak rooms, she said. Explaining the features, she said each locker item will be insured up to Rs 5,000 by default. “Each locker can take two to three air bags. The price will be per locker instead of per bag,” the ADRM said.