Covid-19 cluster detected at RR Nagar college

Eight tests positive, 5-day holiday for class

By Shilpa P
Express News Service

BENGALURU:Another Covid cluster has been detected in the city, at Anupama College in Doddabidarakallu (Ward No. 40) of Rajarajeshwari Nagar.Eight students, pursuing their second PU commerce, tested positive during random RTPCR tests conducted by health officials at the college. The institution has declared a five-day holiday for students of that class. However, new Covid guidelines allow schools, colleges and offices to reuse respective spaces, where Covid cases were detected, the very next day after sanitisation.

All the students are asymptomatic and all are isolated at home, health officials said.The health department staff have been going around schools, colleges, factories and other crowded places carrying out random tests. Of the 112 students tested on June 26, eight were positive and they have a history of inter-state travel. The RTPCR results of 50 other students are negative, the officers said.

This is the fifth cluster reported in educational institutions in the city this month. Two clusters each were detected in New Standard English School and MES School in Rajagopalnagar ward of Dasarahalli zone. RR Nagar now has three clusters. Two others are at Mother Terasa College of Nursing and the hostel of RV College of Engineering and Architecture.

Health Commissioner D Randeep said the state reported 750 cases on Thursday and of them 700 were from Bengaluru. Of them, 84 are hospitalised, including 71 in the general ward, seven in the ICU and six in the high-dependency unit. The city has 28 clusters. Two clusters have five to 14 cases, including one each in RR Nagar and Mahadevpura zones.

