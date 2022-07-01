Karnataka HC to state govt: Respect varsities’ autonomy

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Observing that the autonomy of the universities are not notional extensions of the government departments nor their vassals, the Karnataka HC said the secretaries of the government departments cannot interfere in the affairs of universities in the absence of statutory power and the autonomy should be respected.

A division bench of Justices Krishna S Dixit and P Krishna Bhat made the observation while allowing the writ appeals filed by University of Agriculture Sciences (UAS) and Dr R Basavarajappa, professor of Agronomy, UAS, challenging the order passed by single judge to appoint Dr Digambarappa, professor and Head of Agronomy, UAS, as the Director (Education), UAS. The single judge on June 3, 2022 passed the order to the effect that petitioner Digambarappa should be appointed to the post of Director as he is the senior most and also as per government communication.

‘Seniority cannot be the sole/soul mantra’

Noting the Director post is not a case of regular appointment, the court said the concept of ad hoc appointment is not alien to service jurisprudence. When it comes to making ad hoc appointments, ordinarily seniority takes a back seat. In matters of ad hoc appointments, seniority cannot be the sole/soul mantra, the court observed. The court said the Board of Management has prescribed the rule of rotation so that every aspirant for the Director post should get some booster. It is also a way to attract and retain talented teachers. The very idea of ‘appointment by rotation’ excludes the notion of seniority, the court observed.

BJP minority panel chief’s son puts up posters, flouts order

Bengaluru: BJP Minority Commi­ssion Chairman Abdul Azeem’s son Zeeshan Azeem has put up posters and flexes across Bomm­asandra and RT Nagar, wishing ex-minister Katta Subramanya Naidu on his birthday. This is in violation of BBMP rules on flexes that were passed after a rap from the Karnataka HC. When conta­cted, Zeeshan told TNIE,“I am aware of the HC directions and BBMP rules. I will recycle

the flex­es.” BBMP Special Commissioner Ramprasat Manohar said, “I will ask officials to book a criminal case.” Youth Congress president Mohammed Nalapad too had been booked for a similar violat­ion.