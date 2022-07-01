STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Bengaluru

Karnataka HC to state govt: Respect varsities’ autonomy

Noting the Director post is not a case of regular appointment, the court said the concept of ad hoc appointment is not alien to service jurisprudence.

Published: 01st July 2022 02:39 AM  |   Last Updated: 01st July 2022 03:21 PM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Observing that the autonomy of the universities are not notional extensions of the government departments nor their vassals, the Karnataka HC said the secretaries of the government departments cannot interfere in the affairs of universities in the absence of statutory power and the autonomy should be respected.

A division bench of Justices Krishna S Dixit and P Krishna Bhat made the observation while allowing the writ appeals filed by University of Agriculture Sciences (UAS) and Dr R Basavarajappa, professor of Agronomy, UAS, challenging the order passed by single judge to appoint Dr Digambarappa, professor and Head of Agronomy, UAS, as the Director (Education), UAS. The single judge on June 3, 2022 passed the order to the effect that petitioner Digambarappa should be appointed to the post of Director as he is the senior most and also as per government communication.

‘Seniority cannot be the sole/soul mantra’
Noting the Director post is not a case of regular appointment, the court said the concept of ad hoc appointment is not alien to service jurisprudence. When it comes to making ad hoc appointments, ordinarily seniority takes a back seat. In matters of ad hoc appointments, seniority cannot be the sole/soul mantra, the court observed. The court said the Board of Management has prescribed the rule of rotation so that every aspirant for the Director post should get some booster. It is also a way to attract and retain talented teachers. The very idea of ‘appointment by rotation’ excludes the notion of seniority, the court observed.

BJP minority panel chief’s son puts up posters, flouts order
Bengaluru: BJP Minority Commi­ssion Chairman Abdul Azeem’s son Zeeshan Azeem has put up posters and flexes across Bomm­asandra and RT Nagar, wishing ex-minister Katta Subramanya Naidu on his birthday. This is in violation of BBMP rules on flexes that were passed after a rap from the Karnataka HC. When conta­cted, Zeeshan told TNIE,“I am aware of the HC directions and BBMP rules. I will recycle
 the flex­es.” BBMP Special Commissioner Ramprasat Manohar said, “I will ask officials to book a criminal case.”  Youth Congress president Mohammed Nalapad too had been booked for a similar violat­ion.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Karnataka High court
India Matters
Maharashtra CM Uddhav Thackeray (Photo | PTI)
Uddhav Thackeray tells BJP not to betray Mumbai like it betrayed him
Aboobackar Siddik, Riyas Hassan and Abdul Razak
Two more businessmen arrested in killing of Kerala NRI who was kidnapped and beaten to death
The antiquarian Bible is suspected to have been stolen by a group of foreigners who visited the Saraswathi Mahal Library 17 years ago. (Photo | Express)
World’s first Tamil Bible stolen from Thanjavur traced to London museum
Image used for representational purpose only. (File photo | AP)
New worry? Omicron sub-variants driving Covid surge in 110 countries

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp