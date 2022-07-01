STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Mahadevpura will stink if waste pickers evicted

We have asked for assurance that land owners will not be harassed for renting the place to migrants.

Published: 01st July 2022

Migrant workers at a slum in Mahadevpura Zone who are facing eviction.

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Mahadevpura Zone under BBMP limits may stink and residents will find it difficult to manage waste at home as over 200 autos and hundreds of tricycles carrying municipal waste are planning to go on a strike against Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP)’s plan to evict migrant waste pickers.

It is said that migrant workers are upset with Assistant Executive Engineer (AEE) Mamata after she allegedly threatened land owners who allow “Bangla” migrants to pick waste in BBMP limits.

“The owners reportedly have given in writing that they will evict the workers. If migrants are harassed, collecting garbage from homes in and around Mahadevpura will be stopped. We have given a memorandum to Joint Commissioner of Mahadevpura Zone.

We have asked for assurance that land owners will not be harassed for renting the place to migrants. Tomorrow we will meet the Joint Commissioner (JC) personally,” said R Kaleem Ullah, Vice President, All India Shramik  Swaraj Kendra. He added that power supply to a slum was disconnected two days ago.
“If there is no clarity from JC tomorrow, not only will the workers refuse to collect waste, but most women who work in nearby apartments as maids will also stop coming”, Kaleem Ullah said.

One of the owners was reportedly heard telling the activists that he is under pressure from political leaders and police. “Cases are being filed and children are being harassed. Yesterday they took my wife to police station. The cops accuse us of shielding illegal Bangladeshi immigrants. So I have asked the slum dwellers here to vacate.”  Joint Commissioner of Mahadevpura told TNIE that his office has received a memorandum and has directed officials to look into it.

