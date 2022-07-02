Bengaluru: Denied food, man kills wife

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: A private firm employee killed his wife as she took some time to open the door when he returned home late at night and also because she allegedly went to sleep without serving him food. After killing her, the accused Ramu stuffed the body in a suitcase and dumped it in a quarry pit with the help of his friend.

The two carried the body of the victim Manjula, 35, on a two-wheeler from his house in Kamakshipalya to a pit near Dabaspet on the Bengaluru-Tumakuru highway before fleeing to Chennai. The police managed to identify the body during a search as the pit was close to her parents’ residence near Honnenahalli.

The accused was caught after he returned to the city, went to a bar and switched on his mobile phone. Based on his tower location, he was nabbed. Manjula was staying alone after her first husband Virupaksha deserted her and went to his native place Gangavathi in Koppal district with their two children. Manjula first met Ramu at her workplace in Peenya.

The couple used to have frequent arguments as she was allegedly not showing any interest in him. “On June 11, the accused returned home late after watching a movie. Manjula took some time to open the door and then went to sleep without cooking anything. Enraged by this, Ramu assaulted her on the head with a blunt weapon and strangled her to death with a veil,” said an officer.

He then called his friend Basava Gowda, a native of Haveri. The next day at 3 pm, the two took the body on a bike and dumped it in the quarry pit. Gowda then left for his hometown. On June 14, the police found the decomposed body inside the suitcase.