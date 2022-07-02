Genome sequencing of 600 samples awaited

Shilpa P By

Express News Service

BENGALURU: With rising Covid cases, reports of 600 RTPCR samples with ct values below 25 that were sent for genomic sequencing are being awaited. All the samples were sent between June 20 and 30, and nearly 99 per cent of them are from Bengaluru, health department officials said. The samples have been sent to the National Centre for Biological Sciences, National Institute of Virology, NIMHANS, Institute for Stem Cell Science and Regenerative Medicine and BMCRI.

Of the 2,215 samples sent between May 1 and June 19, 2,198 were Omicron and its sub-lineages. BA 2 was confirmed in 1,964 samples, BA1.1.529 in 189 samples and BA1 in one sample. Of the new sub-lineages, BA5 was confirmed in 38 samples, BA4 in four samples and BA3 in two samples.

The state crossed the 1,000 cases mark (without backlog) and touched 1,046 on Thursday and the day’s positivity was 4.03 per cent. Of them, 984 were from Bengaluru. Among the total patients, 75 are being treated in general wards, six in high-dependency units and seven in ICUs. The positivity rate hit 5.4 per cent in the city, while another cluster was detected at an apartment in the West Zone.

But the vaccination is slow. Among those aged between 12 and 14, 94 per cent are vaccinated with the first dose and 52 per cent with the second dose. In the 15-18 age category, 80 per cent are vaccinated with the first dose and 72% with the second dose. Among those above 18 years, 98 per cent have got the first dose and 96 per cent with the second.