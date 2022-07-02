Lawyers making baseless charges against judicial officers: Karnataka HC judge

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Justice B Veerappa, a senior judge of Karnataka High Court, on Friday urged the Advocates’ Association of Bangalore (AAB) to take action against “misbehaviour” of advocates who make false and baseless allegations against judges during court proceedings. He made the remarks while speaking as chief guest at a farewell programme organised for outgoing Chief Justice Ritu Raj Awasthi, who is demitting office after attaining superannuation at the High Court.

Bringing the “misbehaviour” of advocates which he said he witnessed on Thursday and Friday, to the notice of AAB president Vivek Subba Reddy, who was present on the dais, Justice Veerappa said few advocates are making allegations that this or that judge is not correct during court proceedings. “With much pain I am telling this... If I were to commit anything wrong, tell me, I am prepared to stand in front of all members (Bar) in the middle of Vidhana Soudha and High Court and behead myself. That is the spirit with which I work as a judge”, he said emotionally.

Continuing further, he said, “We are with you, but nobody is there to protect us. We are in a glasshouse. If you (Association) are not protected, we all judges unitedly fight like Lord Srikrishna, who spun ‘Sudarshan Chakra’ to protect Dharma”.

Justice Veerappa also urged Reddy not to give any scope for injustice to anyone in the temple of justice. “We are bringing to your notice that we have already initiated contempt proceedings against the behaviour of such advocates”, he said.

Responding to the judge, Reddy said he will convene a meeting of office bearers to discuss the alleged misconduct of advocates and take a decision. At the same time, he said that high court will have to use ‘Sudarshan Chakra’ to protect advocates from few judges of trial court who act indifferently towards advocates.