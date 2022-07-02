Will develop Bengaluru into city of global standards: Bommai

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai on Friday said the government is determined to develop Bengaluru into a city of international standards with all the civic amenities. His government is committed to Bengaluru’s comprehensive development, he added.

Speaking at an event to celebrate the 513th birth anniversary of Nadaprabhu Kempegowda and distribute scholarships to schoolchildren, he said problems being faced by citizens now are because of various development works not taken up by previous governments in the city.

He said the earlier governments ignored underground drain works, development of roads and Cauvery water supply works in many parts of the city. “It is a big challenge before us now, and we have accepted it. The works are going on at a rapid pace across the city. We will develop Bengaluru into a beautiful city in the coming days,” Bommai said.

Tenders have been invited for the Peripheral Ring Road and works will start this year. Also, Metro work is being extended. Works on the Rs 6,000 crore Nagarothana projects have started. About Rs 1,600 crore has been allocated to construct storm water drains, he said. The chief minister asserted that many beautification works have been taken up in the city and the emphasis is on improving the infrastructure.

Referring to traffic snarls in the state capital, Bommai said that measures are being taken to ease the traffic flow. Satellite towns will be developed to decongest Bengaluru and there will be no discrimination in the development of wards, he added.