STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Bengaluru

Will develop Bengaluru into city of global standards: Bommai

‘Previous govts ignored many devpt projects’

Published: 02nd July 2022 07:08 AM  |   Last Updated: 02nd July 2022 07:08 AM   |  A+A-

Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai pays floral tributes to a statue of Kempegowda

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai on Friday said the government is determined to develop Bengaluru into a city of international standards with all the civic amenities. His government is committed to Bengaluru’s comprehensive development, he added.

Speaking at an event to celebrate the 513th birth anniversary of Nadaprabhu Kempegowda and distribute scholarships to schoolchildren, he said problems being faced by citizens now are because of various development works not taken up by previous governments in the city.

He said the earlier governments ignored underground drain works, development of roads and Cauvery water supply works in many parts of the city. “It is a big challenge before us now, and we have accepted it. The works are going on at a rapid pace across the city. We will develop Bengaluru into a beautiful city in the coming days,” Bommai said.

Tenders have been invited for the Peripheral Ring Road and works will start this year. Also, Metro work is being extended. Works on the Rs 6,000 crore Nagarothana projects have started. About Rs 1,600 crore has been allocated to construct storm water drains, he said. The chief minister asserted that many beautification works have been taken up in the city and the emphasis is on improving the infrastructure.

Referring to traffic snarls in the state capital, Bommai said that measures are being taken to ease the traffic flow. Satellite towns will be developed to decongest Bengaluru and there will be no discrimination in the development of wards, he added.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Bengaluru Basavaraj Bommai
India Matters
An accused in Kanhaiya Lal killing case being taken back to custody after he was produced at an NIA court, in Jaipur, Saturday, July 2, 2022. (Photo | PTI)
WATCH | Udaipur murder accused attacked by mob outside court, clothes ripped
Sana Irshad Mattoo. (Photo | Twitter)
Kashmiri photojournalist & Pulitzer awardee stopped from flying abroad
Image used for representational purposes.
Zika silently spreading across India indicating local transmission: Study
Sreelakshmi
Amid rabies deaths in Kerala, do you have reasons to fear after dog bite? Do vaccines not help?

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp