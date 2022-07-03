STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Bengaluru: Man takes help at ATM, duped of Rs 8.5 lakh

A retired government employee had the shock of his life when he went to an ATM kiosk to withdraw money.

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: A retired government employee had the shock of his life when he went to an ATM kiosk to withdraw money. He had Rs 8.54 lakh in his account but when he swiped his card, he found only Rs 529 in his account. M G Ramakrishna Gowda, 60, from Yelahanka 4th block, immediately approached the bank and was told that the ATM card which was with him was not issued by the bank. He was also told that there have been multiple transactions through his debit card from May 21 till June 13.

Gowda then remembered that he had gone to a ATM kiosk in Yelahanka to generate the PIN on May 21, 2022. But since he was unaware of the procedure, he took the help of a person who was present inside the kiosk. That person, who turned out be a conman, not only helped Gowda generate the PIN but also helped him withdraw Rs 40,000.

While returning the card, the accused exchanged his card with that of Gowda.Based on a complaint filed by Gowda, the North East CEN police arrested the accused Mallinatha Angadi, 32, a resident of Attur Layout in Yelahanka. Police have also recovered gold ornaments including four bangles and three finger rings from Angadi which he had brought for his family members.

Anoop A Shetty, Deputy Commissioner of Police (North East), has advised the public to be careful while withdrawing money at ATM centres. Never hand over debit cards to strangers at ATM kiosks. Ensure that nobody is watching you while you enter the PIN. Also ensure that you get an SMS alert from the bank for every transaction done, Shetty said.

