Three bouncers at Bengaluru pub break Chennai man’s jaw

The victim along with 10 of his friends had gone to the pub for a birthday bash a few days back.

Published: 03rd July 2022

For representational purposes (Express Illustrations)

By Praveen Kumar
Express News Service

BENGALURU: A 32-year-old man from Chennai who runs a startup in Bengaluru is undergoing treatment for a broken jaw after he was allegedly punched by three bouncers at an upscale pub in Koramangala 5th block. The victim along with 10 of his friends had gone to the pub for a birthday bash a few days back.

Shriram Thirumalai, residing at Patel Rama Reddy Road in Domlur, got a call when he was in the pub but since he was unable to hear anything inside due to the noise, he came out to take the call. While entering again, he was denied permission which resulted in a heated argument between him and the bouncers. He was allegedly dragged to the terrace and punched on his face. When he was being thrown out of the pub, his friends came to his rescue.

Speaking to TNSE, Shriram said he is in the city for some work related to his to startup, and said he was beaten but refused to share more details.

“Action has been taken against the suspects. CCTV footage has been checked to see why the bouncers denied permission. The victim is said to have gone out without informing security. The pub management said customers have to inform the gua­rds if they have to return after going out,” said an officer.

