3,000 km, 120 days, one mission: Puneeth Rajkumar's fan honours idol by walking

Despite doctors telling him his knees couldn't handle the walking, K Ravi Kumar has taken up the challenge as a plea to recognise the actor's talents.

Published: 04th July 2022

K Ravi Kumar (Photo| Nagaraja Gadekal, EPS)

By Chirrag Guha
Express News Service

The loss of stellar actor Puneeth Rajkumar in October 2021 sent shockwaves across Karnataka and the country. The loss was even harder for K Ravi Kumar, a huge fan of the late actor, who dreams of honouring his idol by walking. Kumar is no ordinary man, he holds multiple walking records at the age of 56 and is the third Indian to walk one lakh steps in 24 hours at 54 years young; now walks for a cause.

The retired CRPF inspector is on a mission this summer every day, the Hyderabadi walker makes his way to the streets of Bengaluru, making his rounds of Cubbon Park as early as 5.30 am. He started this mission on March 17 (the actor's birth anniversary) to walk 3,000 km, remembering Puneeth Rajkumar and his deeds.

What started as a mere admiration for the actor’s dance skills turned to respect and love. "He was a gem of a person. I've studied and studied about him and the conclusion I come to is that he’s in the league of people like Mother Teresa," she said.

Kumar tells us with a twinkle in his eye. He wanted to cover the whole of South India on foot, but it was on hold for several years, until the actor passed away in October. But in November, he decided, "If I walk, it will be for his noble soul."

However, the restrictions imposed by the wave of omicron in January put the plan at risk. Determined to walk on the birth anniversary of the actor, Kumar decided to situate the walk in Rajkumar's own city, Bengaluru. Despite doctors telling him his knees couldn't handle the walking, he's taken up the challenge. His walk is a plea to recognise the actor's talents.

"Appu (Puneeth Kumar) sir’s greatness is not restricted to Karnataka. It is universal. People all over the world should be inspired by him. We lost the Kohinoor, but he is a diamond that inspires people of all ages, not only through his dance or acting; but through his worldly views and charity for the poverty-ridden. And for this, he should be awarded a Bharat Ratna," Kumar says, before once again setting out to complete his daily goal of 25 km.

Kumar continues to walk for the man he idolises through the winding scenery of Cubbon Park.

