STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Bengaluru

Anti-venom centre will help prevent snakebite deaths 

The minister said the centre, which will be fully functional in the next five years, will help prevent deaths caused by snakebite, especially to farmers.

Published: 05th July 2022 06:54 AM  |   Last Updated: 05th July 2022 06:54 AM   |  A+A-

King cobra

Representational Image (Representational Image)

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: IT/BT and Science and Technology Minister C N Ashwath Narayan laid the foundation stone for the Anti-Venom Research and Development Centre (AVRDC), which is a collaborative effort between the Indian Institute of Science (IISc), Karnataka Innovative & Technological Society (KITS) and Institute of Bioinformatics and Applied Biotechnology (IBAB).

The minister said the centre, which will be fully functional in the next five years, will help prevent deaths caused by snakebite, especially to farmers. “India is considered the global capital for snakebites, causing 58,000 deaths and 137,000 disabilities annually. One of the major limitations of pursuing snake venom research in India is the lack of access to venoms. Owing to this, a vast knowledge gap exists in the field of snake venom research in the country,” he said on Monday.

The centre, the first of its kind in India, is to be built at a proposed cost of Rs 7 crore, and will house a serpentarium with an estimated 500 species of snakes and other venomous animals, including scorpions and spiders. “It will also house a research facility and incubation centre for startups interested in pursuing biodiscovery research on venoms. AVRDC will also foster the development of better therapeutics to reduce snakebite fatalities,” the minister said.

“The objective of the centre is also to pursue research towards the development of a broadly efficacious next-generation anti-venom therapy. The centre will also assist commercial Indian anti-venom manufacturers in efficacy testing of venom and anti-venom products, as well as in advancing the effectiveness of conventional anti-venoms,” said Dr Karthik Sunagar, who will be heading the centre. 
The centre, in addition to research and development, will work alongside the State Forest Department to spread awareness on snakebites to locals as well as help in wildlife forensic research.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
snakebite
India Matters
BJP spokesperson Nupur Sharma (Photo| Facebook)
'SC's observations against Nupur Sharma not in sync with judicial ethos': Former judges and bureaucrats
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi addresses a Solidarity Meeting in Wayanad. (Photo | PTI)
'Misleading' Rahul Gandhi video: Raipur police accuse UP cops of obstructing arrest of scribe Rohit Ranjan
Poet and filmmaker Leena Manimekalai. (Photo | Special Arrangement)
FIRs filed in UP and Delhi against 'Kaali' filmmaker Leena Manimekalai for 'hurting' religious sentiments
A biker wades through a water-logged street following monsoon rains, in Mumbai, Tuesday, July 5, 2022. (Photo | PTI)
Heavy rain in Mumbai, neighbouring areas; Thane, Palghar feel monsoon fury

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp