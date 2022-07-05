Battling the blues

Gulnaar Mirza By

Express News Service

BENGALURU: Therapy, I am told, is normal for our smart new Gen Z. Not the retail sort, but the one that frazzles the nerves. What gives? Why is our brave young generation battling the Big D? Besides anxiety and bipolar symptoms. Visiting a therapist is de rigueur for our gadget-savvy youngsters, ostensibly in control of every tech challenge, but in a panic attack at the drop of an emoticon. Bone china. Fragile, Handle With Care.

For an old-timer like me, the great depression is a tad difficult to understand, and almost always linked to life events like death, heartbreak and maybe, divorce. Life has its ups and downs, the trick lies in bouncing back from the troughs, we were told by our parents. And fast. Prolonged wallowing in self-pity was frowned upon, so we hid our hearts and grew tough.

Illustration: Sourav roy

I made an honest attempt to understand what this new disorder is, and asked my daughter, rather gingerly, whether she and her friends had any D symptoms. Everyone gets them, it’s the blues, she told me patronisingly. When the blues come and refuse to depart, that’s depression. It happens because they have problems, usually family problems. And no, I don’t need therapy, I’m a happy girl, thank you...

Thank God for that! But it turns out that many of her friends and acquaintances do visit therapists, and quite regularly too. Whatever for, I asked her. She told me that I sounded like an unsympathetic matron who had no understanding of young people’s feelings.

I told her we lived in times when any aberrations were labelled ‘crack’ and ‘loose screw’ and left at that. Healing, if any, happened. Now, everyone seems to have feelings and sentiments, especially the religious kind, and most often, they are hurt. We live in a hurtful era, it seems.

Increasingly, I find myself coming across young people (mostly from the feminine gender, I must admit) suffering from mental health issues, which have got legitimate diagnoses and recognition. In our days, they did not even have a name. Many utter the dreaded S-word – suicide – rather casually. With celebrities too having outed their disorders, making it somehow more normal, some even flaunt their illnesses on FB and other social media – but that’s a different story. Handling these delicate beings takes a skill which we are yet to hone.

But as a generation watching this epidemic of sorts unfold, are we at fault? Have we handed down a legacy of family troubles they are unable to handle? Do they see reality through the prism of social media? Have we given them flawed idols, and set them unattainable standards? Why do they go to the edge and return, and what is the balm we can offer? A happy, jolly family could be one answer. A slower, cleaner lifestyle and a simple, calm world could be another. Until then, it’s a walk on eggshells.