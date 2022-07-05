Four threaten pawn shop staff, flee with gold, silver

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Four robbers in the guise of customers robbed the employee of a pawnbroker shop in Electronics City police station limits on Monday and took away gold ornaments weighing Rs 3.5 kg and silver ornaments. The accused threatened the victim at gunpoint. The cost of the gold and silver ornaments is estimated to be around Rs 1.93 crore.

The robbery happened at Ramdev bankers and jewellers on Mylasandra Road at 7.30 am. Owner Bavar Lal’s relative Dharmendra had come to open the shop as always. After opening the shop, Dharmendra was arranging the ornaments that were kept in the locker. The first two robbers entered the shop in the guise of customers. Within a few minutes, two more joined them.

“All the four accused tied the hands and legs of the victim and threatened him at gunpoint not to raise alarm. They then took the gold ornaments that were kept in the safe locker along with 30 kg of silver ornaments. They have also taken away Rs 80,000 in cash and escaped,” said the police.