Idgah Maidan row: Residents miffed, Okkoota Samithi calls bandh on July 12

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: In a turn of events over the contentious Chamarajpet Idgah Maidan, the Chamarajpet Okkoota Samithi has warned of a ‘Chamarajpet Bandh’ on July 12. The Samithi secretary Rukmangada S told TNIE that all the commercial establishments have decided to shut shop on their own as a symbolic protest. “On July 10, Bakrid will be celebrated, and the protest will be called two days after the festival,” he said.

The residents in and around the area felt that BBMP has disappointed them by giving permission to use the playground for other religious purposes and Independence Day celebrations. The BBMP had recently said that the Wakf Board had claimed the property and submitted records including gazette notification dated 1965.

BJP leader NR Ramesh had alleged that MLA BZ Zameer Ahmed Khan had influenced BBMP to favour one section in this issue, an allegation which BBMP chief commissioner Tushar Girinath has refuted, stressing that Wakf Board has not come forward to claim ownership, and has now applied for khatha since 1965.

In 1974 records, the land has been shown as Palike property, he added. The Palike has also sent another notice to the Wakf Board regarding a few records to be submitted within a weeks to prove its ownership.