Of being alone & together

Beds are big and comfortable, and there is just the one nice quilt that shelters all. Love is love when lived under one cozy tent. 

By Mahesh Natarajan
BENGALURU: What does it mean when a partner you have been with for a while starts to prefer being alone to being with you?

Relationships are often shown to be places of perfect togetherness where everyone in the relationship is always wanting to be with the others, always prioritising moments of togetherness as much as possible, never avoiding any opportunities to be together. Beds are big and comfortable, and there is just the one nice quilt that shelters all. Love is love when lived under one cozy tent. 

Reality is often not that case. At the very least, people in love very quickly want to have their own blankets. The extra large quilt might look comfortable, but often one person ends up rolling the quilt around them, leaving very little for anybody else, or, it is so hot that nobody wants any quilt, and may not even want to lie next to each other. Much as we romanticise sleeping together and waking up together, even those rarely happen in sync. One or the other ends up waking up earlier, or going to sleep earlier and that’s just the way it is. 

Togetherness is not a constant, nor does it need to be.

That said, every now and then, a loved one might pull away more than the other is comfortable. They might seek alone time, or even prefer the company of others rather than oneself. When it happens, it can hurt. It can feel like a rejection, something personal, a slight directed at oneself, a deliberate action, and at the worst of it, a falling out of love. It can be really scary. Sometimes it might be all that, but most times, it is just the ebb and flow of how we want intimacy. When our needs for intimacy are quite satisfied, maybe some other need will take precedence for a while. Maybe the partner might want to focus on work, for 
instance, or a health concern, or anything else even if it might not seem important. 

What matters is not whether someone moves away for a bit, but whether they come back to us often enough. The honeymoon doesn’t last forever, nor should it. We have so much going on, and conjugal bliss cannot take all attention away from matters of everyday life. If the moving away goes on forever, and there’s no sign of a return to assert the relationship and its importance, of course, it needs attention, but not otherwise. We each need time and space for ourselves and all of our other interests. 

When we find we want to focus on other things, to be able to say it gently and reassuringly matters. Unfortunately, our social skills are not always on point, and we just drift away, or ghost people, or snap at a loved one looking for the attention they are used to receiving. Communication is key, and that’s really all there is to it. If we can do that, we can be alone & together, happily in love. 

