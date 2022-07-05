Pourakarmikas end strike after govt’s assurance of regularisation

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Pourakarmikas across the state who were on an indefinite strike from July 1, called it off on Monday after receiving a latest proceeding copy from CM Basavaraj Bommai’s office assuring them that the process of regularisation of their services will begin.

Narayan Mysuru, President, Karnataka State Nagara Palike, Grama Sabhas and Pattana Panchayat Pourakarmika Maha Sangha had given a call for the indefinite strike from July 1 to mount pressure on government.

The same day at 6.30 pm, a meeting was held at the CM’s official residence Krishna and a proceeding copy was circulated stating that a committee would be formed to look into their demands and a report will be submitted explaining the legal aspects involved in granting permanent status to cleaners, loaders, drivers and underground drainage workers who are employed on contract. But the protesters refused to call off their strike saying the proceeding was contradictory to what was agreed upon.

Lawyer and activist Vinay Sreenivasa said, “The government has issued the latest copy of the proceedings and mentioned the time-frame to grant permanent status in the next three months”. BBMP Solid Waste Management Commissioner, Harish Kumar told the Palike faced little problem with keeping the roads clean despite many sweepers on strike as sweeping machines were deployed. Social Welfare Minister Kota Srinivas Poojari assured the protesters an order would be pas­sed on Friday regarding a hike in remuneration of pourakarmikas.