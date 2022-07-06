BBMP chief Tushar Girinath inspects major junctions

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: BBMP Chief Commissioner Tushar Girinath, Bengaluru Traffic Police and BWSSB on Tuesday conducted a joint inspection at major junctions, to observe traffic woes. Girinath and Additional Chief Secretary Rakesh Singh inspected Sarakki junction and instructed the removal of Bescom name plates, and make way for pedestrians. The officials also told BMRCL staff to increase the height of signal lights. The officials also visited Jayadeva flyover and observed waterlogging around, and asked the engineers to fix it. They also instructed that street lights be installed on the flyover. ENS