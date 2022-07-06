STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Bengaluru

Now, face upto six-month jail for defacing Bengaluru

He told media persons the printers and publishers will have to pay the cost of removing the banners and flexes, and pay a penalty of Rs 1,000 and face six months imprisonment.

Published: 06th July 2022 06:56 AM  |   Last Updated: 06th July 2022 06:56 AM   |  A+A-

jail prison

Image used for representational purpose only. (File Photo)

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: After repeated warnings to stop putting up banners and flexes in public places, BBMP special commissioner (Revenue) Deepak R L, on Tuesday, warned all those defacing the city, saying that strict action will be taken against the publishers and printers.

He told media persons the printers and publishers will have to pay the cost of removing the banners and flexes, and pay a penalty of Rs 1,000 and face six months imprisonment. Deepak said: “I have instructed the chief engineers and joint commissioners of all zones to remove the banners. So citizens must be vigilant and stop putting up banners for birthdays, anniversaries and deaths. Violators would have to pay a fine of Rs 1,000 and will have to undergo six months imprisonment under the Prevention of Disfigurement Act. We also identify those publishers who are illegally printing the flexes and banners to be put up in the city.”

BBMP staff have removed over 17,000 banners across the city in the last week and the officials have used GPS maps and cameras to identify the illegal hoardings, he added. “The public has also submitted 107 objections over the ward delimitation and we are discussing with the authorities to consider them. Meanwhile, we are also listing out the SOP to recover tax from the malls who have defaulted,” Deepak added.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
BBMP bengaluru
India Matters
Uddhav Thackeray. (File | PTI)
Uddhav may face fresh mutiny, this time from Sena’s Lok Sabha MPs
Culture Minister Saji Cherian (Photo | EPS)
Kerala Culture Minister Saji Cherian quits over anti-Constitution remarks
Indian air force logo (Photo | Twitter/ANI)
IAF receives 7.5 lakh applications under Agnipath scheme; highest in any recruitment cycle
For representational purposes (File Photo | EPS)
LPG price hiked by Rs 50 per cylinder; to cost Rs 1,053 per 14.2-kg cylinder

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp