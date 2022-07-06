STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Bengaluru

Producer Kishore Pathikonda undergoes emergency surgery

Film producer Kishore Pathikonda (40) underwent an emergency surgery for brain hemorrhage late Monday evening.

Published: 06th July 2022 06:50 AM  |   Last Updated: 06th July 2022 06:50 AM   |  A+A-

MBBS exam

Image used for representational purpose only.

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Film producer Kishore Pathikonda (40) underwent an emergency surgery for brain hemorrhage late Monday evening. He was found in an unconscious state in his home and was rushed to the emergency department of Apollo Hospital.

Initial investigations revealed a large wound on the left side of his brain. He underwent a surgery the same night for its removal. The surgery was successful and he was shifted to the ICU on Tuesday. He is under close observation and on ventilator support, with vitals stable and improvement in neurological status.

Movie director Chethan Kumar told TNIE that Kishore had fallen unconscious due to high blood pressure. “He did not come to office all day, so we were worried and went to check on him. We found him lying unconscious and rushed him to hospital.” Kishore is likely to be discharged soon.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
India Matters
Uddhav Thackeray. (File | PTI)
Uddhav may face fresh mutiny, this time from Sena’s Lok Sabha MPs
Culture Minister Saji Cherian (Photo | EPS)
Kerala Culture Minister Saji Cherian quits over anti-Constitution remarks
Indian air force logo (Photo | Twitter/ANI)
IAF receives 7.5 lakh applications under Agnipath scheme; highest in any recruitment cycle
For representational purposes (File Photo | EPS)
LPG price hiked by Rs 50 per cylinder; to cost Rs 1,053 per 14.2-kg cylinder

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp