Producer Kishore Pathikonda undergoes emergency surgery

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Film producer Kishore Pathikonda (40) underwent an emergency surgery for brain hemorrhage late Monday evening. He was found in an unconscious state in his home and was rushed to the emergency department of Apollo Hospital.

Initial investigations revealed a large wound on the left side of his brain. He underwent a surgery the same night for its removal. The surgery was successful and he was shifted to the ICU on Tuesday. He is under close observation and on ventilator support, with vitals stable and improvement in neurological status.

Movie director Chethan Kumar told TNIE that Kishore had fallen unconscious due to high blood pressure. “He did not come to office all day, so we were worried and went to check on him. We found him lying unconscious and rushed him to hospital.” Kishore is likely to be discharged soon.