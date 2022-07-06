The greatest time to break up

Urban Bourbon By

BENGALURU: While writing this column, I have always maintained an impersonal, ‘third-uncle-from-Mysore’ tone. But I shall make an exception this week. For yours truly went through a breakup recently. My love life is akin to Vinod Kambli’s final years in the Indian cricket team. He kept making comebacks despite the inevitable writing on the wall. As a viewer, you wondered why he kept on trying so many times. My excursions into the marshes of companionship aren’t very different.

However, I find myself surprisingly stoic this time around. Most breakups involved me consuming ‘excise raid’ levels of Old Monk and smoking enough Chhota Gold Flake to light up a hamlet in Jharkhand. But in my 30s, I chose to write a column about it. I have been caught up in life’s busyness. There are video games, the vortex of social media, movies, and TV shows to get lost in. There are passions, hobbies, and cafes to dip your toes into. And the world is connected in one hive-mind that is the internet. I’d go so far as to say that there hasn’t been a better time to break up!

For all the flak that the internet and social media receive, not enough is written about their wonderful distracting abilities. In earlier times, going through a breakup meant slipping into predictable patterns. There were the silent tears that chose to escape when nobody was around. The knack of staying at home all day, for a few days. The visiting of shady bars (if you belonged to the male of the species) and the voluntary pumping of alcohol inside the human body. Much of it could be attributed to what we saw in movies. Honestly, I don’t even enjoy drinking all that much. But every hero I had in the movies chose to gulp down a bottle of Johnny Walker (neat) and then proceed to sit on a piano and belt out a generic Kumar Sanu song.

In the days of yore, there was also the fear that ‘everything around me would remind me of them’. Kids of today might not be familiar with this concept, but it was a thing in the ’90sand 2000s. Songs that played on the TV reminded us of our once-loved ones. The same songs would then play on FM stations, in gyms, barbershops, and Navratri pandals. An ex of mine would watch the TV showBalika Vadhu with her grandmother every night. After we broke up, everytime little Anandi cried – I felt her pain. Of course, she cried over serious issues like child marriage and sati, while I was moping over a teenage relationship!

But today, FM stations, TV shows, and advertisements are a thing of the past.

The smartphone is a much slandered device. It is blamed for distracting you, for not letting you focus. But these same traits become advantages when you break up. Dogs might be man’s best friends, but the phone is the permanent soulmate. It is there with you from the time you wake up, to the time you fall asleep. This is the best time to get distracted, to look for new avenues, and move on. So if there is anything to take home from this column – it is this. If you’re stuck, latching on, troubled or exhausted in a relationship, there couldn’t be a better time to move on. If you’re scared of feeling lonely or troubled, you’re underestimating the supreme powers of the internet. For ladies, gentlemen, and friends beyond the binary - we live in a world of delightful distractions!