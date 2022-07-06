STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Tryst with tradition  

Jyothika Baleri, the author of the book Chettinad in Your Home – An Exploration takes the reader on a journey, reminiscing the lost Indian design and architecture.

Published: 06th July 2022

Jyothika Baleri

By Vaishna Raj
Express News Service

BENGALURU: Jyothika Baleri, the author of the book Chettinad in Your Home – An Exploration takes the reader on a journey, reminiscing the lost Indian design and architecture. The book was launched recently. The southernmost part of Tamil Nadu’s Chettinad district is renowned for both its cuisine and architecture. The story of the Chettiars has many intriguing layers... they were merchants of salt, gems, textiles, and were also into banking and finance.

“I was always fascinated by my ancestral home in Palamaneri,” recalls Baleri. High ceilings, front porches, clear-storey lights and courtyards are introduced in Bengaluru now, where the Chettinad home is not only vibrant because of its architectural beauty and expression, but also due to its sustainable and budget-friendly nature. The book gives insights into how to create a traditional design in one’s home.

With modern living in Bengaluru, the tidal wave of emotions associated with traditional design is lost, and thus the notion of ‘reduce, reuse and recycle’ has been introduced. “I believe that blending tradition with modern convenience will bring these styles back into the mainstream design scene and that the enhanced aesthetics and colours will elevate home decor to a higher plane,” says Baleri. Modern functionality merged with traditional culture is what Chettinad architecture is all about.

Sathya Prakash Varanashi, former professor of architecture and the chief guest for the book launch says, “Large demolition of the opulent and grand mansions in Tamil Nadu is a matter of worry, with the danger of very few samples standing during coming centuries. One way to continue the legacy lies in reusing and upcycling the elements of the house, especially the timber artefacts. The approach promoted by the author achieves a visual connection to the past amidst ideas of our present times. It becomes a curious blend of tradition and modernity,” he feels.

