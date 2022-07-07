STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Change in traffic flow at Hebbal to ease snarls

Published: 07th July 2022 06:54 AM  |   Last Updated: 07th July 2022 06:54 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: To decongest Hebbal flyover, which is infamous for its traffic snarls, the traffic police have made a few changes after studying the traffic pattern along with other agencies such as BBMP, BMRCL, and NHAI. The police have decided not to allow vehicles coming towards the city from Yalahanka, Kodigehalli, Kempapura, and Jakkur directly on the Hebbal flyover. Instead, the commuters must take the loop ramp at Hebbal Circle to enter the city.

As there were complaints that buses were stopping at Hebbal Circle, hampering the movement of vehicles, measures have been taken to ensure that buses coming on the elevated corridor towards the city stop at the designated bus bay to drop and pick up passengers before the loop ramp. However, there will be no change in the movement of vehicles coming from the airport highway and they can take the Hebbal flyover as earlier.

Vehicles coming on the airport highway will be allowed to take the service road to proceed towards KR Puram and Tumakuru Road. Meanwhile, those going to Kempapura will have to take the service road near Vidyashilp/Yalahanka bypass.

The system will be introduced from 6 am on Friday and more policemen will be deployed, the police said, adding that steps like changing the location of the bus stop at Hebbal Junction and prohibiting random parking of buses will be enforced gradually. However, traffic experts feared that the new system may add to the chaos on service roads.

