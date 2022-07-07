STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Contractor fined, vehicle seized for dumping waste

A whopping Rs 60,000 fine has been imposed on the contractor-cum-tractor owner Ashok for dumping waste.

Published: 07th July 2022 06:56 AM  |   Last Updated: 07th July 2022 06:56 AM

By Mohammed Yacoob
Express News Service

BENGALURU: Hours after an article and a video was tweeted of waste dumping on government land, BBMP South Division officials send marshalls to Veerabhadra Nagar in Banashankari 3rd Stage and caught the miscreants red handed.

A whopping Rs 60,000 fine has been imposed on the contractor-cum-tractor owner Ashok for dumping waste. The driver has been identified as Naga who managed to flee but the vehicle has been seized. A case has been registered after which the vehicle was sent to the Palike head office.

TNIE had carried a report on July 6. “We received the alert from the Solid Waste Management Joint Commissioner Parashuram and rushed to the spot with few men and apprehended the driver. While being handed over to the police, he escaped. The tractor owner was unable to pay the fine, and so, the vehicle was not released,” Col Rajbir Singh, Chief Marshal, BBMP said.

Residents had shared the screenshot of their complaint to BBMP’s Sahaya App along with photos of waste being dumped with TNIE. “About 2,000 residents from nearby apartments were frustrated with the delay and after the media report, the issue got solved within hours,” said a resident.

