Lokayukta orders probe into death of villagers due to consumption of polluted water in Raichur District

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Initiating suomoto proceedings on the media reports about the death of a woman and 40 persons who fell ill after consuming contaminated water in two villages of Manvi taluk of Raichur district, Karnataka Lokayukta Justice BS Patil ordered the police wing attached to the anti-corruption watchdog to conduct an investigation into the tragic incident.

Initiating proceedings after receiving an e-mail attached a media report from social activist HM Venkatesh, Justice Patil stated in the order that the media report also stated that so far 8 people died on account of consuming contaminated water.

According to a media report, due to disruption in electric supply, the water purification units were not functioning. As a result of the same, Tungabhadra river water was supplied without treating the same which was the main reason for causing health hazards to the people.

Quoting this, Justice Patil observed that the right to access drinking water is a fundamental right to life guaranteed under Article 21 of the constitution. As per Section 58 of the Karnataka Grama Swaraj and Panchayat Raj Act, it is the basic function of Grama Panchayat to maintain and monitor water supply schemes within the Grama Panchayat area and failure on the part of authorities in maintaining the water purification units, not only amounts to a violation of fundamental right but also amounts to mal administration within the meaning of Section 2(10) of the Karnataka Lokayukta Act, he added.

Impleading Additional Chief Secretary, Rural Development and Panchayat Raj and other concerned authorities as respondents to the proceedings, Justice Patil directed them to provide unhindered pure and safe drinking water to the villagers forthwith and submit a report, including whether any compensation is paid to the legal heirs of the deceased.

Pointing out that still defecation in open areas has been resorted to in the rural areas of Raichur district, even though toilets have been constructed under Swach Bharath Mission and some of them have not been utilising the toilets though they have been constructed, no proper water facility has been provided, Justice Patil sought an explanation from Director of Rural Drinking Water and Sanitation, Deputy Commissioner and Chief Executive Officer of Raichur district.

