Wanitha Ashok By

Express News Service

BENGALURU: 1.I weigh 65kgs and record around 6,000 steps a day. What is the ideal step count to have if you want to lose weight? A: 6K steps is for happy knees. Research says people who do 6K steps per day are less likely to have problems standing, walking and climbing stairs later, and it reduces the risk of mobility loss by 16 to 18 per cent.

To lose weight it’s 15K steps a day teamed with a healthy diet, creating a calorie deficit. 30-40 minutes of cardio, total body strength training, quality sleep and stress management are also essential. Cardio exercises burn calories during the workout, strength training sessions burn calories even while you are resting. Stay consistent and committed to the above.

2. I weigh 65kgs and record around 6,000 steps a day. What is the ideal step count to have if you want to lose weight? A: 6K steps is for happy knees. Research says people who do 6K steps per day are less likely to have problems standing, walking and climbing stairs later, and it reduces the risk of mobility loss by 16 to 18 per cent.

To lose weight it’s 15K steps a day teamed with a healthy diet, creating a calorie deficit. 30-40 minutes of cardio, total body strength training, quality sleep and stress management are also essential. Cardio exercises burn calories during the workout, strength training sessions burn calories even while you are resting. Stay consistent and committed to the above.