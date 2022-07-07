MSRIT students' programme can predict land rates for next decade

Donna Eva By

Express News Service

BENGALURU: Students of MS Ramaiah Institute of Technology (MSRIT) have come up with a method to forecast progress of urbanisation and predict land rates with help of the satellite images provided by ISRO.

Three final-year students from the Industrial Engineering and Management department partnered with ISRO to develop a programme to predict the price of land for the next decade. “We wanted to track the rapid urbanisation in Bengaluru and to develop a tech solution so people can make profitable decisions regarding property buying. We had approached ISRO to use their satellite imagery and they had helped us,” Haniya Fathima, one of the students in the project, told TNIE.

Fathima, alongside her project partners - K V Alekhya and Gargi, had developed a programme that allowed to forecast guidance values for land of the city till 2031. “At present, we have a server to supply us data. But we were thinking of a website that will make information easy to access for all,” Fathima told TNIE.

They have forecast a 42 per cent increase in the city by 2031, based on data received from maps of Namma Metro, the airport, highways, special economic zones and Central Business District. They have also predicted extensive growth will take place around the KIA and Hoskote. “We’ve used data on the guidance values for hoblis/wards in the last 10 years. We hope this will help brokers, land developers, realtors and even farmers,” Fathima said.