Shell out bucks to park in Bengaluru

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Vehicles owners in Bengaluru are set to feel another jolt as BBMP is planning to charge owners for parking, reinstating its ‘pay and park system’ in the municipality’s core areas like Central Business District areas.

The Palike has already invited a tender for 5 years. Installation of smart solutions, operation and col­le­ction of parking fee and re­gu­lar maintenance services of ‘multi-level car parking building’ at Freedom Park and parking bays at surrounding roads in Gandhinagar on revenue sharing basis would be provided, as per the tender. The project would be first implemented in Majestic and Gandhinagar surroundings, and later, would be extended to other parts.

At present, the Palike would bring Gandhinagar’s 2nd, 3rd, 4th, 5th and 6th Cross, Yadav Hostel Road, Sapna Book House Road and Ramachandra Road under the system. BBMP Chief Commissioner Tushar Girinath said the rule has so far has been intermittent and pitched for a proper system.