Sick and tired?  

Dr Suresh Gowda By

Express News Service

BENGALURU: A choo!!’ When someone sneezes, most people don’t think much of it. But this may not be true for two reasons. One, we often mistake the flu for the common cold. While some symptoms may be similar between a cold and the flu, the latter can come on suddenly and have severe symptoms. The second mistake we make is to think that all cases of the flu are going to be mild. In reality, a flu infection can vary from mild to serious. Young children under the age of five years, particularly toddlers under two, are more vulnerable to developing severe illness.

Moreover, those who are infected can start spreading the flu virus a day before they even show symptoms and may continue doing so for about seven days. This is why it is easy to catch the flu and why it is even more important to protect kids from it. In many cases, children who get the flu can recover in about a week. However, some may develop flu-related complications that need urgent medical care. For example, some kids develop severe breathing problems or even pneumonia and dehydration.

Others who have been diagnosed with asthma or a heart condition can develop serious complications. Another reason to be cautious is that it can spread easily, through droplets that are released into the air when someone coughs, sneezes, or even talks. Some of these virus-filled droplets may land on commonly handled objects or surfaces like a toy, stationery, phones, doorknob, handle, etc., and then infect the next child who touches these. If children are in school or on the playground, it is very difficult to ensure that they are practising good hygiene practices.

Protect your kids

The annual flu vaccination is a good way to help protect your child. The vaccination is recommended by the Indian Academy of Pediatrics (IAP) for all children between 6 months and 5 years. The first time the child is given the vaccine, they will be given two doses, and after that, a single dose of the annual vaccine is advised. Consult your paediatrician for the same. Ideally, the vaccine should be given from May to June or before the onset of the monsoons.

The vaccination needs to be taken as an annual dose every year until age five. The reason for this is that the influenza virus changes or ‘mutates’ of ten and the vaccine needs to be updated every year so that it is effective. In addition, parents should help their children practice good hygiene. It is important to wash their hands before they eat. Show them how to wash their hands thoroughly with soap and water and how to use a suitable hand sanitiser. With young children, this is easier in theory than in practice! Nonetheless, good hygiene practices must be sown early. (The writer is a chief paediatrician and neonatologist at Motherhood Hospital HRBR)