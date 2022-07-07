STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
With two additions, Covid clusters in Bengaluru rise to 28

With two new Covid-19 clusters being reported in the city’s Yelahanka zone, the number has now increased to 28.

By Shilpa P
Express News Service

BENGALURU: With two new Covid-19 clusters being reported in the city’s Yelahanka zone, the number has now increased to 28. The new clusters have been reported from two apartment complexes. In Mahadevapura zone, all 23 clusters are in apartments, while the lone cluster in Rajarajeshwari zone is in a college. Ten wards with the highest number of positive cases reported in the past seven days in the city include Bellandur, Kadugodi, Doddanekkundi, Varthur, HSR Layout, Horamavu, Hagadur, Hudi, Garudachar Palya and Begur.

With a caseload of 6,056, Bengaluru continues to have the second highest number of active cases after Mumbai. Hospitalisation has increased slightly, with 84 people under treatment in the general ward, six in high dependency units and three in the ICU. The recovery rate in the past seven days has been 98.73 per cent. The case fatality rate in the past week is just 0.03 per cent.

On an average, 18,894 tests are being conducted per day. The highest number of 238 cases are reported in the age group of 30 to 39 years.With the Union health ministry on Wednesday reducing the gap between the second dose and booster dose from nine months to six months, the precautionary dose coverage among those above 18 years of age is now likely to improve.

