1.8 lakh street vendors to get loans SVANidhi

The scheme was launched on June 1, 2020 by the Ministry of Housing and Urban Affairs to help street vendors, who were impacted by the pandemic, to resume their livelihood.

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: The Bruhath Bengaluru Mahanagar Palike (BBMP) on Thursday said that 1.8 lakh street vendors will be given loans under Pradhan Mantri Street Vendor’s Atmanirbhar Nidhi (SVANidhi) scheme.Ram Prasath Manohar, BBMP special commissioner (Estates), said the Palike’s social welfare branch will open counters at City Market where the vendors can get loans on the spot and more than 500 vendors will be given the loans next Wednesday.

The scheme was launched on June 1, 2020 by the Ministry of Housing and Urban Affairs to help street vendors, who were impacted by the pandemic, to resume their livelihood. The scheme intends to provide collateral-free working capital loans up to Rs 10,000 for one-year to approximately 2 lakh street vendors, the special commissioner added.

On allegations against some contractors that they did not pay GST to the BBMP, the special commissioner said he has already written a letter to the finance department to look into the matter.

