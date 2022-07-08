STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Bengaluru

Bangalore University issues syllabus for Kannada courses

Following much pressure, however, the department has finally submitted the approved syllabi and textbooks for the Kannada courses, though not to completion.

Published: 08th July 2022 03:36 AM  |   Last Updated: 08th July 2022 03:36 AM   |  A+A-

Bangalore University

By Donna Eva
Express News Service

BENGALURU: After much pressure, Bangalore University’s Department of Kannada Studies has finally submitted a report on the National Education Policy (NEP) compliant syllabi for second semester Kannada courses. With NEP rolling out phase-wise, students would need to study the NEP syllabus for their second semesters. However, the department had delayed bringing out the textbooks, with even the syllabus still not formulated. Students and professors had appealed for at least the syllabus to be released, as students studying in Kannada were struggling without proper textbooks or a set syllabus.

Following much pressure, however, the department has finally submitted the approved syllabi and textbooks for the Kannada courses, though not to completion. As of Thursday, the syllabi for the Kannada Bachelor of Arts (BA), Bachelor of Science (BSc) and Bachelor of Business Administration (BBA) has been approved and the textbook sample has been made. However, the syllabus and textbook for Bachelor of Commerce (BCom) and Bachelor of Computer Science (BCA) will experience some delays.

“The syllabus for all three have come today. For BCom, it might take three to four days. However, BCA syllabus will take at least a week,” said Dr Lakshminarayan A V, general secretary for Bangalore University College Kannada Teachers’ Association (BUCKTA).

With the syllabus only just coming out, however, it is unsure by when the textbooks will be printed and supplied to students. Classes for second semester began at least a month ago, with students attending classes without a textbook or any kind of syllabus.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Bangalore University Kannada language
India Matters
Civil rights activist Gautam Navlakha (Photo | PTI)
Elgar case: Gautam Navlakha, Sagar Gorkhe denied nod to use mosquito nets in jail
Actor-turned-Congress leader Raj Babbar (File photo | PTI)
Congress leader Raj Babbar gets two-year jail for assaulting polling officer
Cryptocurrency (Photo | PTI)
Another major crypto scam in Kerala, investors duped of around Rs 50 crore
India's Virat Kohli, left, stands with head coach Rahul Dravid during a training session. (Photo | AP)
With youngsters performing, pressure mounts on Kohli ahead of his T20 return 

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp