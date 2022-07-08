Bangalore University issues syllabus for Kannada courses

Donna Eva By

Express News Service

BENGALURU: After much pressure, Bangalore University’s Department of Kannada Studies has finally submitted a report on the National Education Policy (NEP) compliant syllabi for second semester Kannada courses. With NEP rolling out phase-wise, students would need to study the NEP syllabus for their second semesters. However, the department had delayed bringing out the textbooks, with even the syllabus still not formulated. Students and professors had appealed for at least the syllabus to be released, as students studying in Kannada were struggling without proper textbooks or a set syllabus.

Following much pressure, however, the department has finally submitted the approved syllabi and textbooks for the Kannada courses, though not to completion. As of Thursday, the syllabi for the Kannada Bachelor of Arts (BA), Bachelor of Science (BSc) and Bachelor of Business Administration (BBA) has been approved and the textbook sample has been made. However, the syllabus and textbook for Bachelor of Commerce (BCom) and Bachelor of Computer Science (BCA) will experience some delays.

“The syllabus for all three have come today. For BCom, it might take three to four days. However, BCA syllabus will take at least a week,” said Dr Lakshminarayan A V, general secretary for Bangalore University College Kannada Teachers’ Association (BUCKTA).

With the syllabus only just coming out, however, it is unsure by when the textbooks will be printed and supplied to students. Classes for second semester began at least a month ago, with students attending classes without a textbook or any kind of syllabus.