HAA head is new YMI president

Philanthropist and Hindustan Aviation Academy (HAA) chairman Dr K C Samuel has been appointed the International president of Y's Men International (YMI).

Published: 08th July 2022

(Photo | Special arrangement)

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Philanthropist and Hindustan Aviation Academy (HAA) chairman Dr KC Samuel has been appointed the International president of Y’s Men International (YMI). The movement was founded in 1922 and Samuel will be taking charge for its centenary year.

So far, it has a presence in over 70 countries across the world, with 30,000 members and 1,700 clubs. 

“The name ‘Y’s Men’ has become synonymous due to selfless service and sacrificial giving, and has touched and lifted the lives of thousands people across the world for over a century by acknowledging it as our duty,” said Dr Samuel.

