ADGP Seemanth Singh moves Karnataka HC against summons

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) ADGP Seemanth Kumar Singh on Thursday moved the Karnataka High Court, challenging summoning of his service records from the state government by Judge Sandesh, who is hearing bail pleas of the accused in the Deputy Commissioner’s office bribery case. The single judge is also monitoring investigation by the ACB in the bribery case.

Alleging that the comments made by the judge are unwarranted, are denting his reputation and destroying the career, Singh prayed to court to direct the judge to refrain from considering his service records and also to restrain from making remarks against him.

Contending that the judge’s statements are unsustainable in law and in violation of fundamental rights, Singh pleaded with court to direct the judge to consider the bail petition on merits. He contended that the judge has nothing to do with his appointment as ADGP or his integrity. If there is any allegation against him, the same has to be considered in accordance with law and not by the judge in the bail petition. The petition is likely to come up for hearing soon.