STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Bengaluru

ADGP Seemanth Singh moves Karnataka HC against summons

Contending that the judge’s statements are unsustainable in law and in violation of fundamental rights, Singh pleaded with court to direct the judge to consider the bail petition on merits.

Published: 08th July 2022 03:46 AM  |   Last Updated: 08th July 2022 03:46 AM   |  A+A-

Karnataka High Court

Karnataka High Court (Photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) ADGP Seemanth Kumar Singh on Thursday moved the Karnataka High Court, challenging summoning of his service records from the state government by Judge Sandesh, who is hearing bail pleas of the accused in the Deputy Commissioner’s office bribery case. The single judge is also monitoring investigation by the ACB in the bribery case.

Alleging that the comments made by the judge are unwarranted, are denting his reputation and destroying the career, Singh prayed to court to direct the judge to refrain from considering his service records and also to restrain from making remarks against him.

Contending that the judge’s statements are unsustainable in law and in violation of fundamental rights, Singh pleaded with court to direct the judge to consider the bail petition on merits. He contended that the judge has nothing to do with his appointment as ADGP or his integrity. If there is any allegation against him, the same has to be considered in accordance with law and not by the judge in the bail petition. The petition is likely to come up for hearing soon.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Karnataka High Court
India Matters
Civil rights activist Gautam Navlakha (Photo | PTI)
Elgar case: Gautam Navlakha, Sagar Gorkhe denied nod to use mosquito nets in jail
Actor-turned-Congress leader Raj Babbar (File photo | PTI)
Congress leader Raj Babbar gets two-year jail for assaulting polling officer
Cryptocurrency (Photo | PTI)
Another major crypto scam in Kerala, investors duped of around Rs 50 crore
India's Virat Kohli, left, stands with head coach Rahul Dravid during a training session. (Photo | AP)
With youngsters performing, pressure mounts on Kohli ahead of his T20 return 

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp